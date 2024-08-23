Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 3,727.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSEA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $4,288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,290,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,130,647.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $4,288,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,290,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,130,647.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Frank sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $113,208.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,752 shares in the company, valued at $395,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,772. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

LSEA stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $11.68. 23,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,790. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $422.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $431.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

