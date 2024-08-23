Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.59

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $7.10. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 139,202 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
