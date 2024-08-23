Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.59

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $7.10. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 139,202 shares changing hands.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 985.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 687,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 623,778 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1,582.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 381,999 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Flow State Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 615.1% in the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 92,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,505 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 77,561 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

