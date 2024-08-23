Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.58). 109,564 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 54,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.56).

Cambridge Cognition Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £18.66 million, a P/E ratio of -445.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.55.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

