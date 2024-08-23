Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Gap Up to $40.36

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.36, but opened at $42.65. Cameco shares last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 1,800,704 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Cameco by 15.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,327,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $295,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.