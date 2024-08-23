Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,186 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,271 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,910 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,850,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,581,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,375 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.42. 1,930,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average is $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

