Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $831.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Glj Research lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

