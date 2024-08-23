Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

ACHC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Shares of ACHC opened at $76.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $62.04 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 266.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,339,000 after buying an additional 1,650,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3,067.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,894 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,434,000 after purchasing an additional 604,070 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,338,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

