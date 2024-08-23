Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rubrik from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Rubrik to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.13.
Rubrik Trading Down 0.5 %
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter worth $227,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
