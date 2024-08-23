Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rubrik from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Rubrik to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.13.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $36.17 on Monday. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter worth $227,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.