Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCBG. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

CCBG opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $58.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 143,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,192.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 108,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

