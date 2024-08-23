Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Down 1.2%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 74,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a market cap of $916.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $97.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.22 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Product Partners stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Capital Product Partners worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

