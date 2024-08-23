Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.57. The stock had a trading volume of 518,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,054. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $193.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.