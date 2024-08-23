Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,944,000. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,036,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,848,000. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 100,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,097,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:RSPM traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,607. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $295.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

