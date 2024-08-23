Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

GDX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.34. 15,849,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,173,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

