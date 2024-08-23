Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $465,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.82. 10,778,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,792,271. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

