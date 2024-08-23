CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR) Insider Purchases A$170,149.01 in Stock

CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR – Get Free Report) insider Susan Massasso purchased 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$36.50 ($24.66) per share, with a total value of A$170,149.01 ($114,965.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58.

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

