Cardano Hits Market Cap of $14.06 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $14.06 billion and approximately $358.03 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.10 or 0.04310268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00041469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013476 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,157,110,715 coins and its circulating supply is 35,952,006,595 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

