Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.42

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.42 and last traded at $70.28, with a volume of 71697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 675.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

