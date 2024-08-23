Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.40.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $153.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.76 and a 200-day moving average of $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $159.17.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $15,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,051,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $15,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,051,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at $53,905,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,496,236 shares of company stock valued at $314,460,885. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,610,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

