CashBackPro (CBP) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and $32,032.05 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.11914814 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $21,932.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

