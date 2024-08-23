Casper (CSPR) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Casper has a market capitalization of $157.94 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,843,225,475 coins and its circulating supply is 12,242,868,180 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,841,308,775 with 12,241,041,076 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01306685 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $4,885,058.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

