Casper One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $171.97 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,845,368,249 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,910,790 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,843,859,726 with 12,243,472,783 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01299811 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,685,243.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.