CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.79.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 38,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $397,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,886,581 shares of company stock valued at $760,986,077 over the last 90 days. 6.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,161 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,469,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,133,000 after purchasing an additional 857,110 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

