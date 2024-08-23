CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.52 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $25.52 million and $2.02 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,630.39 or 0.99869373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012729 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007393 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0309939 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,665,111.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

