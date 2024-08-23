CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0315 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $25.42 million and $1.68 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008345 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,590.26 or 0.99991066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013015 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03069498 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,602,630.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.