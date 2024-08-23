Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $239.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,228,000 after buying an additional 307,398 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,131,000 after buying an additional 271,743 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,733.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 247,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,060,000 after buying an additional 238,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,977,000 after buying an additional 211,414 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRL opened at $201.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

