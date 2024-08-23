Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Approximately 250,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 363,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Chesterfield Resources Stock Up 6.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £553,902.50, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.19.

About Chesterfield Resources

(Get Free Report)

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesterfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesterfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.