Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Raymond James cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chewy from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.