Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Up to $26.33

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.33, but opened at $27.06. Chewy shares last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 475,917 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

Chewy Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 146.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

