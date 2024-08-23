Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 0.1%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.31 and last traded at $53.39. 2,205,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 15,093,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day moving average is $80.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after buying an additional 10,139,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after buying an additional 5,897,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

