Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sets New 12-Month High at $132.79

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $132.79 and last traded at $132.48, with a volume of 6821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

