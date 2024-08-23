Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.
CLAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
Shares of Clarus stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.89. Clarus has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $8.21.
Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.
Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.
