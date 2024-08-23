Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Holdings Lifted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Clearfield worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Clearfield by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter valued at $130,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. bought 1,324 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.77 per share, with a total value of $50,007.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $228,923.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLFD traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,844. The firm has a market cap of $540.43 million, a PE ratio of -147.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

