Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,640 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,100,172.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,218.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,117 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $2,940,697.58.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $2,186,579.20.

On Monday, July 1st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $1,006,498.20.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $994,062.80.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,866. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,632,000 after purchasing an additional 412,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after buying an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $221,858,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

