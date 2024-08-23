CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.96

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.96 and last traded at $50.74, with a volume of 179728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNA

CNA Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $213,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.