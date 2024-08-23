Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.28

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.28 and last traded at $88.28, with a volume of 35201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.28.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 91.83%.

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,866.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $95,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,866.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,710,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 115.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

