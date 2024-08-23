Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $1,730,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 79,823 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 248,751 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

