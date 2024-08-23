Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $140,473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,888,000 after purchasing an additional 127,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,889,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after purchasing an additional 392,305 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $47,980,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,069,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

CAG traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $30.27. 2,816,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,491. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $31.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

