Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CON. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.69.

CON stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.92 million during the quarter.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

