Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading Down 4.5%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 2,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Concierge Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

