Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.13% from the stock’s current price.

CCSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Shares of CCSI opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $402.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,587,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 63.7% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,100,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after buying an additional 428,232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 437.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 682,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 115.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,433 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.