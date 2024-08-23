Contrasting U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN)

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of PHINIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of U Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of PHINIA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PHINIA and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA 2.48% 8.04% 3.69% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 0 2 0 3.00 U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PHINIA and U Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

PHINIA presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.99%. Given PHINIA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PHINIA is more favorable than U Power.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PHINIA and U Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.60 $102.00 million N/A N/A U Power $19.76 million 0.18 -$2.72 million N/A N/A

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Summary

PHINIA beats U Power on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

