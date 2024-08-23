Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,853 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.53 on Friday, reaching $516.66. 4,891,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,013. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $503.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

