Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. 1,980,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,775. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

