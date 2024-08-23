Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Boosted by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Corning by 2,405.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,735,638 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

