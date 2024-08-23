Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Up 3.7%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 310,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 722,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on CJR.B shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.24 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.05 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.31.

The company has a market cap of C$27.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

