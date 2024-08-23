Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $4.73 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.73 or 0.00007787 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.85 billion and $105.13 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00043019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.