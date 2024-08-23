Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Couchbase from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The company had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 9,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $254,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,698 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 5.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 23.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Couchbase by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

