Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 144,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.417 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 251.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CWEN

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.