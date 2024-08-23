Courier Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 68,367 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 34,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1,159.6% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 361,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,057,000 after acquiring an additional 333,187 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $3,326,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,491,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,131,000 after purchasing an additional 140,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,972,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,520,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $76.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,679,718,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,809,366 shares of company stock worth $648,477,014. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

