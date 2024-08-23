Courier Capital LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,960 shares of company stock worth $2,638,984 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

BSX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

